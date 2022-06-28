Letran, La Salle banner eight-team PBA D-League cast

NCAA champion Letran Knights lead the eight-team cast in 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup starting next week.

The Knights, carrying the name of Wangs Basketball, head the teams tagged as favorites in the resumption of the developmental league, with NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando and veteran playmaker Fran Yu leading the way once the competitions begin on July 7.

But it's not going to be a cakewalk to the crown for Letran with six other school-based teams and one club team seeing action this conference.

EcoOil-La Salle wil be led by rebounding demon Michael Phillips and the feisty backcourt duo of Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

Also out to make strong cases are Builders Warehouse-UST, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Centro Escolar University, AMA Online Education, and five-peat NAASCU champions Adalem Construction-St. Clare College, while Marinerong Pilipino will be the lone club team in the tourney.

Games will be held Tuesdays at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, and on Thursdays and Saturdays at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro has also met with Commission on Higher Education (CHED) sports development and management unit lead Ana Dulce Yango and Dr. Jesucito M. Garcia of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to streamline the resumption of the PBA D-League and to ensure that the tournament, which will feature student-athletes, will still be pursuant to the government-mandated health and safety protocols.

The PBA last held a D-League tournament in 2020 but saw that season's Aspirants' Cup scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

