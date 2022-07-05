Nelle, Nonoy, Winston skipping La Salle's PBA D-League stint

LA Salle will be missing three key pieces in its roster for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Schonny Winston were left off the EcoOil-La Salle roster for the resumption of the developmental league.

Green Archers assistant coach Gian Nazario bared the development during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday as the team begin their preseason preparations.

"They haven't attended practice yet because of academics. Naghahabol sila after the UAAP season," he said.

Nelle posted 10.6 points on 33-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 25 minutes of play as the Archers' starting point guard in UAAP Season 84.

La Salle will be without leading scorer Deschon Winston in the D-League. PHOTO: UAAP

Nonoy, meanwhile, tallied 6.9 points, 2.7 boards, and 1.7 dimes in his first year in Taft, while the Fil-Am Winston led La Salle in scoring with 13.4 points, 3.8 boards, and 1.8 assists.

Their absences are a big loss for the Green Archers which are still reeling from the graduations of Justine Baltazar and Kurt Lojera.

Still, expected to carry the fight for the green side is UAAP Mythical Team member Michael Phillips.

Eight rookies led by Gilas Pilipinas center Kevin Quiambao, Jonnel Policarpio, Mur Alao, and EJ Abadam are also expected to suit up for EcoOil-La Salle.

The Green Archers will make their debut on Saturday against Builders Warehouse-UST.

