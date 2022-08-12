La Salle goes on late flurry to rout St. Clare, move on cusp of finals

ECOOIL-La Salle stepped on the gas pedal late in the third quarter and left Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the dust to take a 89-74 Game One win in their 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals series Friday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Schonny Winston led the way with 24 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three assists in his debut, while Kevin Quiambao collected 18 points, six boards, four blocks, and three dimes off the bench.

CJ Austria sparked EcoOil-La Salle's pullaway pouring eight of his 15 points in the payoff period, to go with seven rebounds.

The Green Archers used an 8-1 blast to wiggle away from a 52-all deadlock and take a 60-53 lead heading into the fourth quarter, before capitalizing on that wave of momentum to open the final canto on another 11-2 assault to erect a 71-55 lead.

EcoOil-La Salle's spread even grew to 21 points after a pair of Winston freebies off a Joshua Fontanilla flagrant foul with 4:54 left to play.

"We tightened up on defense," said coach Derick Pumaren. "We were making St. Clare get back in the game because we keep on making mistakes offensively and definsively. I told the boys we must be able to contain yung effort stats nila and I think when we were able to do that, we were able to take control of the game."

The Green Archers can finish off the best-of-three series on Sunday.

John Rojas scored 19 points and Johnsherick Estrada got 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to lead the Saints in a losing cause.

The Scores:

ECOOIL-LA SALLE 89 -- Winston 24, Quiambao 18, Austria 15, Nonoy 15, Nelle 4, Nwankwo 4, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 3, M. Phillips 2, Escandor 0, Blanco 0, Buensalida 0, Estacio 0.

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 74 -- Rojas 19, Estrada 14, Manacho 8, Gamboa 7, Tapenio 6, Estacio 5, Ndong 4, Sablan 3, Sumagaysay 3, Galang 3, Fontanilla 2, Lopez 0, Decano 0.

Quarters: 18-23, 41-36, 60-53, 89-74.

