La Salle blasts St. Clare to earn D-League Finals seat

ECOOIL-La Salle made sure that there won't be any hiccups this time, blasting Adalem Construction-St. Clare, 97-74, in Game Three of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

CJ Austria caught fire early and dropped 19 first half points, finishing with 26, while making five rebounds, and three assists to punch the first ticket to the best-of-three championship series.

Austria's hot streak allowed the Green Archers to use a 30-point second quarter breakaway, establishing a 52-40 halftime lead that grew to 27 points, 75-48, after a Kevin Quiambao trey late in the third frame.

Quiambao added 16 points, four boards, two dimes, and two steals, and Michael Phillips tallied a double-double of 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and four steals for EcoOil-La Salle.

"I'm really happy and satisfied with the way we played. The boys just played really hard today and the things we were supposed to do last time around, we did it right today," said coach Derick Pumaren.

The Green Archers face either Marinerong Pilipino or Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

John Rojas led the Saints with 17 points, five assists, and four boards, as Joshua Fontanilla found himself caged, shooting only 6-of-18 from the field for his 16 points, eight rebounds, and four dimes in the loss.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 97 - Austria 26, Quiambao 16, M. Phillips 14, Nelle 7, Winston 7, Escandor 7, Nwankwo 5, Buensalida 4, Estacio 3, Blanco 3, Cortez 3, B. Phillips 2, Manuel 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 74 - Rojas 17, Fontanilla 16, Sablan 12, Estrada 10, Ndong 8, Estacio 4, Sumagaysay 4, Galang 3, Lopez 0, Gamboa 0, Manacho 0.

Quarterscores: 22-20; 52-40; 78-54; 97-74.

