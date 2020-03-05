L-Jay Gonzales flirts with triple-double as FEU holds off Enderun for first win

L-JAY Gonzales' near-triple-double performance pulled Seaoil-FEU past Family Mart-Enderun, 99-82, for its first win in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The shifty guard righted the ship for the Extreme Racers as he finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists as they fended off a resilient Titans crew in the second half.

Gonzales quarterbacked Seaoil-FEU as it broke a 63-all deadlock and staged an 11-0 run to grab a 74-63 lead with 2:06 left in the third frame.

Nigerian slotman Emman Ojuola also powered his way to 14 points, seven coming in the payoff period, on top of six rebounds after dealing with foul trouble in the first two periods.

Emman Ojuola goes for a rebound against his Enderun counterpart.

"Nagtaas na ako ng boses sa kanila. I was frustrated kasi di namin ginawa yung ginagawa namin in practice. We talked about being fundamentally sound on defense, pero di namin ginawa yun," said coach Olsen Racela.

The Extreme Racers put on the clamps on the Titans in the second half, forcing the opposition to shoot only 9-of-30 in the final two frames after allowing them to go 17-of-35 in the first half.

"We gave up 54 points in the first half. We need to improve on a lot of things especially defensively," said Racela.

RJ Abarrientos also impressed in his seniors debut with 14 points on a 4-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with five assists and three rebounds, as team captain Ken Tuffin also scored 14 in the win for Seaoil-FEU.

Michael Dela Cruz topped Family Mart-Enderun with 14 points and four rebounds, as Ivorian center Pierre Kouakou, Joaquin Mariano, and Toci Tansingco all scored 13 apiece.

The Scores:

SEAOIL-FEU 99 -- Ojuola 14, Abarrientos 14, Tuffin 14, Gonzales 12, Torres 12, Bienes 11, Alforque 6, Celzo 6, Stockton 3, Coquia 3, Nunag 2, Dulatre 2, Flores 0.

FAMILY MART-ENDERUN 82 -- Dela Cruz 14, Kouakou 13, Mariano 13, Tansingco 13, Baclay 12, Nunez 5, Veloso 5, Abate 3, Sacundo 2, Marcelino 2, Tancioco 0.

Quarters: 19-25, 48-54, 78-73, 99-82.