Kemark Carino knows he needs to bulk up to become an elite center

KEMARK Carino knows that he still has ways to go before he can consider himself as one of the elite young centers in the country today.

"Nakukulangan pa ako. I need to build more muscles para makipagbangaan sa mga pros," the 24-year-old said.

Kemark Carino on Japan lessons

Even after his stint with Japan B.League second division team Aomori Wat's, the 6-foot-8 big man remains unsatisfied with his work.

Carino was sparingly used and nabbed 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in close to 10 minutes of play as he was only deployed in 25 games and started two.

Still, the experiences that he got there have left an indelible mark on him, saying, "Mas naging confident ako doon. Ibang level na yung kalaban ko doon at hindi na college level. Kumuha lang ako ng experience sa mga teammates ko."

It's with this morale boost that Carino is building on as he returns home to play for Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

After an inauspicious debut, the former San Beda banger bounced back and poured 10 points and nine rebounds in the Skippers' 84-64 win over EcoOil-La Salle on Tuesday.

"Yung ibang teammates ko, sinabihan ako na kailangan nila ng big sa loob kaya nilagay ko talaga sa isip ko na mas focused ako sa inside ngayon," he said.

Unfortunately, all of those numbers came in the first half as he suffered a hyperextended right knee after Joaqui Manuel crashed into his leg with 28 seconds left in the second quarter and did not check back for the remainder of the game.

Still, Carino intends to suit up in Marinerong Pilipino's next game on Friday against Wangs Basketball @26-Letran as he keeps on building on his resume and continues to listen to every offer that comes his way.

"Focus muna ako sa D-League ngayon. Sayang yung opportunity kung mabakante ka kaya laro lang ako. Pero kung merong dumating na opportunities, i-grab natin," he said.

