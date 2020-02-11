Left unsigned in PBA, Julian Sargent, Ael Banal eye fresh start in D-League

FAILING to make a dent in Ginebra, Julian Sargent gets a shot at redemption in Marinerong Pilipino in the coming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The 6-foot-3 winger, who was taken in the second round of the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft, has spent the better part of the past two seasons with the Gin Kings after starting off at GlobalPort.

Sargent, however, was hobbled by a shoulder injury for the better part of last season, collecting only five points and three rebounds in the 21 minutes he played across nine games last year for Ginebra.

His contract expired last conference and was he was left unsigned in the offseason.

At Marinero, the former La Salle standout gets a much needed reboot after he won two PBA championships with the Gin Kings.

Also looking to recapture his thunder at the Skippers camp is Ael Banal, whose contract wasn't renewed by Blackwater.

Picked No. 1 in the regular phase of the 2016 PBA Rookie Draft, the 6-foot-2 guard struggled to carve his niche with the Elite in his three years in the pros.

Banal only played 15 games last season for Blackwater, averaging 9.8 minutes as he amassed 2.7 points, 1.9 boards, and 1.1 assists.

He will now be reunited with his father Joel, who serves as a team consultant for Skippers coach Yong Garcia.

Marinero will look at Sargent and Banal to provide veteran smarts, especially with a young team bannered by Jamie Malonzo and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.