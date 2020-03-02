Juan, Javi Gomez de Liano on fire as Marinero rips CEU in D-League debut

BROTHERS Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano wasted no time making their presence felt for Marinerong Pilipino in a 93-57 rout of Karate Kid-CEU on Monday in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The brothers were integral in a fiery 20-5 start before the Skippers all but put the game away by extending the lead to 38, 71-33, late in the third frame.

Juan got things going early, scoring 16 of his 21 points in the first half, to complement his seven rebounds and four assists.

"Masaya ako especially kay Juan dahil nag-take charge siya," said Marinero coach Yong Garcia.

Javi also did his damage with 18 points, five boards, and two blocks for the Skippers in the absence of Jamie Malonzo, who's still getting his papers fixed.

"Masaya ako dahil sa pinakita nila ngayon. Ang dami pa naming kulang, pero talagang binigyan ko yung players ng go signal na i-enjoy yung game," said Garcia.

Jordan Rios added 15 points and five rebounds while Dhon Reverente scored all of his 13 points in the second half, to go with his eight boards and four steals.

Karate Kid-CEU started off flat, shooting 1-of-18 in the first quarter as coach Jeff Napa suffered a rude welcome in his new team.

The new-look Scorpions of coach Jeff Napa were led by Jerie Pingoy's 13 points in the loss.

The scores:

MARINERONG PILIPINO 93 - Ju. Gomez de Liano 21, Ja. Gomez de Liano 18, Rios 15, Reverente 13, Manday 8, Senining 6, Batino 4, Fuentes 2, Santos 2, Mangahas 2, Serrano 2, Solis 0.

KARATE KID-CEU 57 - Pingoy 13, Apacible 10, Guinitaran 8, Bernabe 7, Arana 4, Intic 4, Diaz 3, Murrell 2, Taladua 2, Sunga 2, Carandang 2, Santos 0, Abastillas 0, Tagal 0, Espiritu 0.

Quarters: 20-7, 52-20, 71-37, 93-57.