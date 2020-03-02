Juan Gomez de Liaño embraces leadership role in Marinerong Pilipino title bid

IMPROVEMENT is the biggest focus for Juan Gomez de Liaño as he took a one-year sabbatical from University of the Philippines.

He had his chance in Gilas Pilipinas and now, he's taking his act to the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup with Marinerong Pilipino.

"I'd say I just want to work on my leadership, be an all-around player," he said.

The 20-year-old quickly showed what he can do in his debut in the developmental ranks, anchoring the Skippers to their 93-57 beatdown of Karate Kid-CEU on Monday.

Gomez de Liaño spearheaded that rout, unfurling 16 of his 21 points in the first half, as well as grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

But as much of a statement as the opening day win was for Marinero, the 6-foot-1 court general believes that there's more of what his side could offer in this campaign.

"Personally, maganda yung composition ng team. We got a lot of quick players, and I can say na every position, laban kami every game," he said, as he's also being joined by his brother Javi and Mighty Sports teammate Jamie Malonzo in this foray.

That's why Gomez de Liaño is taking all comers as he hopes to lead the Skippers to their first title in the PBA D-League.

"I'm blessed to be part of this team. I'm just trying to do my best every game and play for the team," he said. "I want to get wins and win a championship and I'm really thankful to have this chance with Marinero."