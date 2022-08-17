Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Juan GDL shows way as Marinero nips SSC to reach D-League Finals

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Juan Gomez de Liano scores 23 fo show the way for Marinerong Pilipino.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JUAN Gomez de Liano took over in the final three minutes as Marinerong Pilipino scored a 69-64 Game Three win over over Apex Fuel-San Sebastian on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum and barge into the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals.

    The young journeyman nailed back-to-back treys for the Skippers before scoring the huge layup to make it a 66-62 lead with 52.4 seconds left.

    See Brent Paraiso a thorn on side of former team as Letran beats UST

    Arvin Gamboa then put on the finishing touches in the triumph, first with a split from the line and then a shot clock-beating jab with 12.5 ticks to spare.

    "It was really all about our team mindset. We just had the right mindset coming into this do-or-die game," said Gomez de Liano, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

    AC Soberano made a pair of treys for his 14 points off the bench, while Jollo Go had 11 in the win.

      Marinerong Pilipino arranged a title clash against EcoOil-La Salle starting on Sunday, with the Yong Garcia-coached squad hoping to finally win the big one after finishing as runner-up in the 2019 Foundation Cup to BRT Sumisip-St. Clare.

      It was a tough end for the conference for the top-seed Golden Stags which relied on Romel Calahat's 19 points and nine rebounds in this defeat.

      The scores:

      Marinerong Pilipino 69 - Gomez de Liano 23, Soberano 14, Go 11, Bonifacio 7, Carino 6, Nocum 4, Gamboa 3, Manlangit 1, Pido 0, Bonsubre 0, Agustin 0.

      Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 64 - Calahat 19, Sumoda 15, Villapando 12, Desoyo 6, Felebrico 6, Altamirano 3, Escobido 3, Are 0, Yambing 0, Shanoda 0, Cosari 0, Una 0.

      Quarterscores: 7-11; 25-26; 44-43; 69-64.

