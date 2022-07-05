Juan GDL, Kemark Carino team up in Marinerong Pilipino for D-League

JUAN Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Carino are set to join forces in Marinerong Pilipino for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup which tips off this Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Juan GDL, Carino in Marinerong Pilipino

The former Japan B.League imports return home to link up with PBA Season 47 Draft third round pick Jollo Go and the Mapua Cardinals core as the Skippers come as the lone club team for this eight-team field.

Gomez de Liaño had a brief run with second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, while Carino played sparingly with the Aomori Wat's.

But standing in Marinerong Pilipino's way is a bumper crop of school-based teams all raring to prove their mettle in the developmental ranks.

Wangs Basketball @26-Letran, coming off back-to-back NCAA crowns, is among the early contenders with NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando, together with Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso leading the charge.

EcoOil-La Salle is also a formidable crew with UAAP Mythical Team member Michael Phillips and Gilas Pilipinas stud Kevin Quiambao showing the way.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sherwin Concepcion lead Builders Warehouse-UST, while Johnsherick Estrada will banner NAASCU champs Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Ken Villapando will be tasked to carry Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Franz Diaz will steer the ship for Centro Escolar University, and AMA Online will once again parade former top selection Reed Baclig and recording artist Eduardo "Young JV" Kapunan.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.