Juan GDL settling back on home soil with latest triple-double

JUAN Gomez de Liaño is never one to lose confidence in himself.

And his latest triple-double performance for Marinerong Pilipino should be enough proof that the University of the Philippines product has already settled down with his new team.

"I've always been an all-around player, I really like involving my teammates and make them happy. It's basketball and the goal is to share the ball and I was able to do that," he said after the Skippers' 84-64 win over EcoOil-La Salle last Tuesday to keep his side unblemished in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

"In terms of my confidence, I've always believed in myself and I feel never na mawawala yun. "

Gomez de Liaño posted 27 points from 4-of-10 shooting from deep, alongside 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and three steals to become only the ninth player to record such feat in the developmental league.

But more than this personal accolade, Gomez de Liaño is taking more pride on how the Skippers have come together and has established themselves as early juggernauts in this tourney.

"I think we're slowly building together as a team. I'm just making the most of this opportunity given to me. I give credit to my teammates and the coaching staff for trusting me," he said.

Gomez de Liano and Marinerong Pilipino shoot for their third win when they face another contender in Wangs Basketball @26-Letran on Friday.

