Jollo Go catches fire late as Marinerong Pilipino outlasts St. Clare

MARINERONG Pilipino pulled off a close 76-71 escape against Adalem Construction-St. Clare to bounce back in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Jollo Go unloaded eight of his 19 points in the payoff period as he sparked the Skippers' pivotal 7-0 spurt that turned a 69-all deadlock into a 73-66 lead with 1:36 remaining.

Johnsherick Estrada brought the Saints back within four, 75-71, with 13.5 seconds to play, but Kemark Carino sealed the win with his split from the line and a crucial board in the endgame.

Go shot 4-of-8 from deep, to go with five rebounds as Marinerong Pilipino improved to 3-1.

Carino added 12 points, eight boards, and four blocks, Juan Gomez de Liano tallied 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Paolo Hernandez got 10 points from two treys for the Skippers.

"Masaya kami na nanalo kami sa game na ito pero ang dami pa ring lapses. Kailangan every time na tatapak kami sa court, ibigay namin yung best effort," said coach Yong Garcia.

Bam Lopez led the Saints with 16 points and five rebounds, while John Rojas had 15 points. Estrada scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, on top of eight boards and five assists as Adalem-St. Clare fell to 2-2. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

The scores:

MARINERONG PILIPINO 76 - Go 19, Carino 12, Gomez de Liano 11, Hernandez 10, Nocum 9, Bonifacio 8, Gamboa 4, Agustin 2, Bonsubre 1, Pido 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0.

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 71 - Lopez 16, Rojas 15, Estrada 14, Estacio 7, Sablan 5, Manacho 5, Tapenio 3, Ndong 2, Fontanilla 2, Gamboa 2, Sumagaysay 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 29-29, 52-52, 76-71.

