Jerome Santos fires 36 as CEU Scorpions drub AMA Titans

JEROME Santos exploded for 36 points as Centro Escolar University kickstarted its campaign in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup with a 101-82 rout of AMA Online on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 23-year-old forward shot 4-of-13 from deep, and collected eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals as he ignited the Scorpions' second half pullaway to take the 19-point blowout.

Anjord Cabotaje added 11 points, while Franz Diaz, Dave Bernabe, and Vince Ferrer got nine points each.

"May players na di pa kami nagamit kasi injured pa sila, but sinwerte lang kami sa bandang huli," said coach Chico Manabat, who won his first game at the helm for CEU.

From a 55-53 lead, CEU turned on the jets and went on a 14-2 blast to take a 69-55 lead with 1:41 left in the third quarter, with the Scorpions' hot shooting extending the lead to its biggest at 24, 94-70.

Larry Arpia paced the Kings with 24 points, while Mon Francis Palana got a double-double of 12 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks in their season debut.

The scores:

CEU 101 - Santos 36, Cabotaje 11, Diaz 9, Bernabe 9, Ferrer 9, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 7, Santiago 6, Reyes 2, Borromeo 2, Enrile 2, Malicana 0, Atienza 0, Samaniego 0.

AMA 82 - Arpia 24, Palana 12, Alina 12, Cruz 10, Baclig 6, Villamor 6, Soriano 4, Romero 3, Pangilinan 2, Cruz 2, Ceniza 1, Fuentes 0, Temporasa 0, Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 22-14; 48-41; 71-61; 101-82.

