Jamie Malonzo, Juan GdL double-doubles power Marinero past Mapua

JAMIE Malonzo lived up to Marinerong Pilipino's lofty expectations as it foiled a game challenge from ADG Dong-Mapua, scoring an 83-69 win on Monday in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.

The Fil-Am high-flyer, No. 2 pick overall in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft, produced 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block in his debut in the developmental ranks.

"Malaking tulong si Jamie sa amin and hopefully, maging consistent siya every game," said an overjoyed coach Yong Garcia as Malonzo completed his requirements after missing the season opener.

Malonzo's triple at the 3:38 mark gave Marinerong Pilipino a 75-63 lead to douse ADG Dong-Mapua's late rally, before Juan Gomez de Liano put the game under wraps, scoring five of his side's final six points.

Gomez de Liano finished with 18 points, built on four treys, to go with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Alfred Batino chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, while Dhon Reverente had nine and five.

The two conspired in the Skippers' telling 15-0 spurt to open the third frame and turn the game from a slim 40-38 lead to a 55-38 advantage with 6:17 to play.

"Sabi ko lang sa mga players na kailangan mag-stick sa ineensayo every day. Ang importante para sa amin, natapatan namin ang energy at effort ng Mapua," said Garcia, who got one over his close associate and ADG Dong-Mapua counterpart Randy Alcantara.

Laurenz Victoria paced the Cardinals with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Carl Lacap had 14 points and five boards.

The scores:

Marinerong Pilipino 83 - Malonzo 23, Ju. Gomez de Liano 18, Batino 14, Reverente 9, Lalata 6, Laput 6, Manday 3, Rios 2, Fuentes 2, Mangahas 0, Solis 0, Senining 0.

ADG Dong-Mapua 69 - Victoria 16, Lacap 14, Gamboa 11, Agustin 7, Lugo 7, Bonifacio 4, Nocum 4, Bunag 2, Pido 2, Nieles 2, Mercado 0, Salenga 0, Sumugat 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16; 40-38; 62-51; 83-69.