Jamie Malonzo, Jaydee Tungcab lead 2020 D-League Draft hopefuls

JAMIE Malonzo and Jaydee Tungcab headline the 137-strong pool for the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

The 6-foot-6 Malonzo is one of the most sought after amateurs today after the 23-year-old Fil-American made quite an impression in his lone year at La Salle.

His stellar play earned him a spot in the Mythical Team this past UAAP season, as well as a callup for Mighty Sports for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 Tungcab has recently been included in the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

That's despite the 22-year-old guard being sparingly used in his run in University of the Philippines, and he's looking to prove himself worthy in the PBA D-League.

The two are expected to banner the fresh field of dreamers who are taking their first step in their dreams of making it to the PBA.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

For the fourth straight year, AMA Online Education will be picking first in the annual draft proceedings, set on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis.

It's an intringuing field which also features former Batang Gilas member Jollo Go and ex-UAAP Juniors MVP Jerie Pingoy.

Also on the list are Cebuano stars Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla, former CEU scorer Judel Fuentes, and UE forward John Apacible.

Seventeen of the applicants are Fil-foreigners led by Malonzo, former La Salle shooter Joshua Torralba, and UP's James Spencer, David Murrell, and JJ Espanola.

Yves Sazon and King Destacamento, players from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will also try their luck in the developmental ranks.