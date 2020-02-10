Gomez de Liaño bros add Marinerong Pilipino to training grounds

BROTHERS Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño's next step will see them take their act to Marinerong Pilipino for the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Skippers coach Yong Garcia confirmed the move, bolstering his side's roster for the first conference.

This will be Javi's second tour of duty with the Skippers after suiting up in the 2018 Foundation Cup.

Juan, meanwhile, will be making his PBA D-League debut after Che'Lu Bar and Grill took him in the sixth round of the 2019 PBA D-League Draft.

The brothers will rekindle their partnership with Jamie Malonzo, who they teamed up with in Mighty Sports in its championship run in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Both have previously announced their intention to skip University of the Philippines' campaign in UAAP Season 83 later this year, but vowed to make their return as they focus on their obligations as part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.