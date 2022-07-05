PBA D-League welcomes fans back with free admission

FANS will be allowed back in the stands as the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup opens its doors on Thursday.

D-League news

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro bared on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that the developmental league will observe the same setup used in the PBA.

"Us being on Alert Level 1, fans are allowed to watch our games provided that they have their vaccination cards before they enter and they should be wearing their face masks at all times," he said.

Tickets will be free of charge for Thursday and Saturday games held at Smart Araneta Coliseum as the PBA D-League will serve as a primer for the PBA games to be held later in the day.

Tuesday triple-header games at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig will be free admission, as the case in the past seasons.

"I hope we will remain sa pagiging Alert Level 1 natin," said Castro.

Eight teams, namely Adalem Construction-St. Clare, AMA Online, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Builders Warehouse-UST, Centro Escolar University, EcoOil-La Salle, Marinerong Pilipino, and Wangs Basketball-Letran, will joust in the resumption of the developmental league after two years on the shelf due to the pandemic.

As the custom in the PBA, participating players and coaches will undergo antigen tests before their gamedays to ensure everyone's safety.

