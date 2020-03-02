Encho Serrano leads balanced La Salle attack in D-League opening-day win over Letran

ECOOIL-La Salle signalled a new chapter with an emphatic 102-90 victory over Wangs-Letran to open the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Monday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Encho Serrano stamped his class for the Green Archers with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Justine Baltazar notched a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards, on top of three assists and two blocks.

Aljun Melecio also shot 4-of-10 from deep, finishing with 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds, as Senegalese center Amadou Ndiaye tallied 12 points, eight boards and two rejections.

Sophomore Joshua David had 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

EcoOil-La Salle wasted little time taking control of the game with a 17-6 start, extending the lead to 19 points, 53-34, just before the halftime break.

Wangs-Letran rallied and got to within six in the payoff period, before Serrano, Baltazar and Melecio put on the finishing touches in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

New coach Derrick Pumaren, however, said the Green Archers are still a work-in-progress.

"We're still far from the form that I want them. We've been making mistakes defensively and we've been fouling a lot. So it's still a long way to go for us."

Fran Yu carried the load for the Knights with 24 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals as they played without centers Larry Muyang and Christian Fajarito.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 102 - Serrano 19, Baltazar 16, Melecio 15, David 12, Ndiaye 12, Manuel 9, Hill 6, Bartlett 6, Vales 5, Cu 2, Bates 0.

Wangs-Letran 90 - Yu 24, Rocacurva 15, Ular 13, Mina 12, Reyson 9, Javillonar 8, Ambohot 4, Brutas 3, Guarino 2, Pambid 0, Ariar 0, Monje 0, Banez 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15; 55-40; 75-63; 102-90.