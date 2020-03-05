Deo Cuajao hits seven of UST's 23 triples in 53-point rout of TIP

DEO Cuajao drilled seven triples to propel Builders Warehouse-UST to a 53-point romp over Technological Institute of the Philippines, 115-62, in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The UST sophomore came off the bench and went 7 for 12 from deep, finishing with 24 points to lead the Growling Tigers to a scintillating debut.

His first trey put Builders Warehouse-UST ahead, 20-5, as he sustained the starters' blazing opener.

Rhenz Abando added 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, Mark Nonoy registered 11 points, six boards and five assists, and Beninese forward Soulemane Chabi Yo got 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for the Growling Tigers.

Jun Asuncion also caught fire late, scoring 20 points as he shot 5-of-9 from downtown, to go with five boards.

The Growling Tigers made 23 of 46 shot from beyond the arc for a red-hot 50-percent clip.

"What's important is they're confident in everything that they do. The shots they're taking pina-practice naman nila. I always give them the green light as long as they're available," said coach Aldin Ayo, obviously delighted with the reserves stepping up in this game.

"I always tell my players na knowing the system is not enough. Hindi pwedeng alam lang nila yung sistema. Kailangan gumagaling din sila sa sistema."

Senegalese big man Papa Ndiaye led the Engineers with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, as Bryan Santos had 13 points and seven boards.

The scores:

Builders Warehouse-UST 115 - Cuajao 24, Asuncion 20, Abando 15, Chabi Yo 11, Nonoy 11, Huang 7, Ando 7, Paraiso 5, Santos 5, Bataller 4, Manaytay 3, Concepcion 2, Manalang 1, Herrera 0.

TIP 62 - B. Santos 13, Ndiaye 13, Daguro 10, Yu 10, Carurucan 9, Corpuz 2, Sandagon 2, Calisay 2, I. Santos 1, Navarro 0, Diokno 0, Primo 0, Sena 0, Cudiamat 0.

Quarterscores: 30-16; 54-31, 80-51, 115-62.