D-League No. 1 draft pick Reed Baclig feels heightened expectations

REED Baclig acknowledges the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

AMA Online Senior High picking him over highly-touted prospects like Jamie Malonzo and Jaydee Tungcab raised eyebrows and the 17-year-old knows he has to live up to the heightened expectations.

"May pressure kasi 'yung expectations ng ibang tao, masyadong mataas," said Baclig.

Yet all Baclig wants is to show his talent for the Kings.

"Hindi ko na siya masyadong iniisip. Iniisip ko lang na makapaglaro ako ng mas maayos at makapag-perform ako para sa team ko," he said.

"Nagpapasalamat lang ako kay Lord dahil binigyan niya ako ng blessing na ganoon, and kay coach Mark Herrera dahil binigyan niya ako ng napakalaking opportunity."

The 5-foot-7 Baclig had a quiet debut as he collected only three points, three rebounds, and two steals in AMA's 113-67 defeat to APEX Fuel Mindanao-SSCR in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday.

One thing going his way, however, was the nine assists he dished in his 23 minutes on the floor, a facet which he believes he can build on moving forward.

"Kulang pa yung binigay kong best dahil first pick ako. Kaya para sa akin, magte-training pa ako ng mas maigi," he said.