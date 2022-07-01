College champs Letran, St. Clare usher return of PBA D-League

COLLEGIATE champions Wangs Basketball @ 26-Letran and Adalem Construction-St. Clare collide on opening day of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup this Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Knights, back-to-back champions in the NCAA, and the Saints, the five-peat NAASCU titlists, square off at 10:30 a.m. as developmental league makes a grand comeback after two years of inactivity.

Fran Yu will be tasked to lead Wangs-Letran as it heads to the conference as the overwhelming favorites.

But Adalem Construction-St. Clare is no pushover, with Johnsherick Estrada expected to carry the torch for his side.

Centro Escolar University and AMA Online face off in the second game at 12:30 p.m. as the PBA D-League serves as an appetizer for the fans who will watch the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup games later in the day.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

EcoOil-La Salle, Builders Warehouse-UST, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, and Marinerong Pilipino complete the eight-team cast for this conference as they play triple-headers on Tuesdays at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig from 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

The top two teams after the eliminations will gain an outright semifinals seed, while teams ranked three to six will play in the quarterfinals with the third and fourth teams enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The semifinals and the Finals will be contested in a best-of-three series.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.