CEU Scorpions fill holes in D-League lineup by drafting Tungcab, big men

NEW Centro Escolar University coach Jeff Napa has high hopes that Gilas Pilipinas pool member Jaydee Tungcab can be a difference maker for his side in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

"He will help us lalo na 'yung experience niya sa UP. Hopefully, madala niya sa amin," he said of the Maroons' defensive whiz.

Karate Kid-CEU took Tungcab third overall in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft on Monday, giving the Scorpions a key piece as they enter a new chapter this season after losing coach Derick Pumaren to La Salle.

Napa has also addressed his problem on the lack of big man after the departure of Maodo Malick Diouf for UP.

The Scorpions beefed up their frontline by drafting John Apacible, Jboy Gob, David Murrell, and Jamil Bulawan, who Napa hopes will help in the development of CEU's big men, led by Cameroonian Gilles Oloume.

"Naghahanap talaga kami ng veteran bigs na makakaturo sa bigs namin," said Napa.

"Hopefully, mag-complement at mag-jell sila sa amin para maging maganda yung takbo namin this tournament," he said, looking to sustain the school's proud winning tradition in Mendiola.

"No pressure naman eh. We will come out strong, tapos yung effort namin kailangan mag-all out para mabigay yung expectations sa amin ng mga tao."