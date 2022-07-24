CEU new guy Lenard Santiago making his mark in D-League

LENARD Santiago understands that being the younger brother of volleyball stars Jaja and Dindin Santiago, it's inevitable that comparisons will always be made despite being in a different sport.

He says he no longer feels pressure.

"Pag naglalaro ako sa court, hindi ko na iniisip yung ganoon," he admitted. "Kumbaga, iniisip ko na para sa team yung ginagawa ko at para sa aming lahat."

See UST reinforcement Willie Wilson vows to be in it for the long haul

Lenard is making the most of his chances with new team Centro Escolar University in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The 6-foot winger has posted 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 2.8 assists for CEU.

A former Letran Squire, it was a daring move for Santiago to change addresses and join the Scorpions for his collegiate career.

Yet it was a move that he felt could only benefit him in the long run.

Continue reading below ↓

"Na-feel ko talaga na sa CEU ako mas okay," said the rookie.

"Doon ako makakakuha ng kumpyansa at mas ma-iimprove ko pa yung laro ko kaya ko pinili ang CEU."

"Sa totoo lang, hindi ako nahirapan mag-adjust noong pagdating ko sa CEU. Halos lahat kami nagkakasundo sa ano mang gusto namin gawin. Kumbaga, parang sobrang tagal na namin na magkakilala," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santiago said the adjustment felt easier under coach and brother-in-law Chico Manabat.

"Pag sa loob ng court, parang tatay ko na siya," he said. "Siya yung nag-guide sa amin at nagtuturo kung ano yung dapat naming iimprove. Pag sa labas naman ng court, sobrang goods po siyang kasama. Nakikisama siya kaya parang lahat kami sobrang close sa mga coaches."

Manabat said Santiago has worked for every minute he plays on the court for the Scorpions.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ang pinakamaganda sa bata. lahat yan tinatrabaho niya. Yung slot niya, yung playing time niya, hindi ko binigay yan kundi tinatrabaho niya yan. He's practicing three times a day kaya lahat ng weaknesses niya, pinapalakas niya," Manabat said. "Siguro mana talaga sa asawa ko na very hardworking person. Iba talaga yung Santiago blood."

And it's just how Santiago views it, that his individual growth will benefit the team they all aspire to reach higher goals in the future.

"Sama-sama kaming lahat ng teammates ko. Ang goal ko is lahat kami mag-grow at magkita-kita kahit saan mang league," he said. "Kung aangat man ako, kasama ko silang lahat. Di naman ako makakagawa ng pangalan kung hindi dahil sa mga teammates ko. Lahat kami sama-sama. Sana lahat kami umangat." Juris Salvanera

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.