Brent Paraiso waxes hot late as Letran averts collapse vs Marinero

ANTIPOLO -- Brent Paraiso made sure that Wangs Basketball @26-Letran won't suffer a monumental collapse, fending off Marinerong Pilipino, 70-64, Friday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Center.

The senior guard scored six of the Knights' final eight points to seal the deal and avert a 17-point meltdown after seeing the 17-point lead, 54-37, dissipate in the payoff period.

Paraiso shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc for his 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists to keep Wangs-Letran at the top of the standings at 3-0.

"Brent is a champion player at the same time veteran, so talagang nag-rely kami sa kanya," said assistant coach Rensy Bajar, who once again stepped up in lieu of head coach Bonnie Tan.

Kurt Reyson also scored 14 points, eight boards, three assists, and two steals, while Kobe Monje came off the bench for his 13 points from three triples.

Jollo Go ignited Marinerong Pilipino's 21-4 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 58 with 3:47 left, but Wangs-Letran was just too poised down the stretch, finishing the game on a 12-4 assault capped off by Paraiso's and-one play to make it a 68-62 affair with 36.4 ticks left on the clock.

"Nagsimula lahat sa defense namin. Alam natin na Marinero is a tough team and they are the favorites right now, pero buti na lang yung mga bata nag-stick sa game plan at lumabas yung greatness nila," said Bajar.

Go paced the Skippers with 20 points on 5-of-11 clip from downtown, to go with six rebounds and three assists, as Juan Gomez de Liano was held to just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting, while also collecting seven rebounds, six dimes, and four steals.

Marinerong Pilipino, however, was sent crashing back to earth as it suffered its first loss after a 2-0 start.

The Scores:

WANGS-LETRAN 70 -- Paraiso 14, Reyson 14, Monje 13, Sangalang 9, Javillonar 8, Caralipio 7, Bataller 3, Olivario 2, Tolentino 0.

MARINERONG PILIPINO 64 -- Go 20, Gamboa 11, Gomez de Liano 10, Bonifacio 9, Carino 6, Nocum 5, Bonsubre 3, Pido 0, Agustin 0, Hernandez 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 12-17, 31-23, 54-37, 70-64.

