Amid MVP talk, Michael Phillips' focus is being a leader like Balti was

ECOOIL-La Salle coach Derick Pumaren is just happy to have Michael Phillips back in his element.

Playing subpar in the Green Archers' last three games, the Fil-Am forward finally came to play in Game Three of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals against Adalem Construction-St. Clare on Wednesday.

"I wasn't happy with the way he's playing cause he's not the same aggressive Mike that we know. I just wanted to see him be more aggressive and establish our inside game," the mentor said.

Phillips, luckily, heard that message loud and clear and put up 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and four steals in EcoOil-La Salle's 97-74 rout to advance to the Finals.

"We know what he's capable of doing and he played real better for us when we needed him," the mentor said.

Phillips, for his part, also understood the pleas from his coach and is elated to recapture his seemingly lost thunder.

"I'm very happy," said the 6-foot-8 banger. "The biggest thing I saw is our offense is our defense, so just really focusing on defense lalo na to stop their guards was one of the cause for our win today."

Averaging a solid 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals, Phillips has been a consistent force in EcoOil-La Salle's run to the championship series this conference.

Michael Phillips on MVP talk

And it's not surprising that the 20-year-old has figured himself in the MVP conversation in a virtually open race for the top individual plym.

Phillips, too, has heard the talks but has kept his attention on the Green Archers' growth this offseason, noting, "I know that's something that has been talked about but for me, mas focused ako in really building the team and really trying to be that leader."

"Learning as much as I did from Balti, yun lagi sinasabi ko na I just try to fill those shoes as much as I can, just really trying to help unleash these guys and really show what they can do. And so I think guys like CJ [Austria], Schon [Winston], Penny [Estacio] are guys that we can really see a lot from so I'm excited to kinda help them in any way I can."

Pumaren, though, was more frank in his assessment.

"With the way Michael played today, he gives a better all-around value to the team," said the mentor while also still stressing EcoOil-La Salle's title drive.

"We always put the team at first. If he wins the MVP, I'm happy for him but that's just a consolation. The main thing we're looking at is the championship."

