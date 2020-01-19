AMA set to make Fil-Am Jamie Malonzo the No. 1 pick in D-League draft

FIL-AM forward Jamie Malonzo is expected to be picked first overall in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

AMA Online Education once again holds the coveted No. 1 selection and is looking at the 6-foot-6 winger as a player that can turn around the franchise.

Malonzo, 23, graduated from Portland State but played his lone UAAP year at La Salle, where he was named as a part of the Mythical Five and established himself as one of the top prospects in the amateur ranks today.

This is the fourth straight time AMA owns the top pick, previously selecting Jeron Teng (2017), Owen Graham (2018), and Joshua Munzon (2019).

Foundation Cup runner-up Marinerong Pilipino will be choosing next, followed by Aspirants Cup bridesmaid Centro Escolar University.

Only the three teams are poised to dip their head in the rookie pool with 11 of the 12 teams joining the upcoming Aspirants' Cup being school-based squads.

Also making a case to be tapped early are Gilas Pilipinas call-up Jaydee Tungcab, former high school standouts Jollo Go and Jerie Pingoy, and Cebuano guards Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla.

A total of 137 aspirants, 17 of which are Fil-foreigners, have applied for the annual selection in the developmental ranks, which is seen as their first step in making it to the PBA.