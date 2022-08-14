Late Altamirano flurry helps San Sebastian force Game 3 vs Marinero

ICHIE Altamirano took over down the stretch as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian kept its hopes alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals with an 82-74 victory over Marinerong Pilipino on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The veteran guard fired eight of his 13 points in the last 5:29 as he sparked a 10-0 Golden Stags run to turn a 71-68 deficit to a 78-71 lead with 2:07 remaining.

Altamirano also grabbed four rebounds and four assists to push the best-of-three series to the distance on Wednesday.

Romel Calahat registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards to lead Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Jesse Sumoda got 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and Alex Desoyo and Rafael Are both had 10 each in the win.

Romel Calahat posts a double-double for San Sebastian. PHOTO: PBA Images

"Credit to the boys kasi nakita natin gaano kahirap talunin ang Marinero, but the effort, palaging nasa kanila. When you work hard, good things will happen," said coach Egay Macaraya.

It was the Golden Stags' first win against the Skippers after an 86-74 defeat in the eliminations and 74-66 Game One loss last Friday.

This also spoiled Jollo Go's 28-point performance to lead Marinerong Pilipino in Game Two.

The scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 82 - Calahat 15, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 13, Desoyo 10, Are 10, Felebrico 8, Villapando 6, Escobido 4, Yambing 2, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0, Suico 0, Garcia 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 74 -Go 28, Gomez de Liano 11, Nocum 10, Agustin 9, Gamboa 7, Carino 4, Manlangit 3, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Soberano 0, Bonsubre 0, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 16-11; 35-34; 60-58; 82-74.

