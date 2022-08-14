Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 14
    D-League

    Late Altamirano flurry helps San Sebastian force Game 3 vs Marinero

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    Ichie Altamirano sparks a late San Sebastian run.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ICHIE Altamirano took over down the stretch as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian kept its hopes alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals with an 82-74 victory over Marinerong Pilipino on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The veteran guard fired eight of his 13 points in the last 5:29 as he sparked a 10-0 Golden Stags run to turn a 71-68 deficit to a 78-71 lead with 2:07 remaining.

    See Sajonia stars as FEU holds off UST; NU gains quarters as Mapua forfeits

    Altamirano also grabbed four rebounds and four assists to push the best-of-three series to the distance on Wednesday.

    Romel Calahat registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards to lead Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Jesse Sumoda got 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and Alex Desoyo and Rafael Are both had 10 each in the win.

    Romel CalahatRomel Calahat posts a double-double for San Sebastian.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Video

    "Credit to the boys kasi nakita natin gaano kahirap talunin ang Marinero, but the effort, palaging nasa kanila. When you work hard, good things will happen," said coach Egay Macaraya.

    It was the Golden Stags' first win against the Skippers after an 86-74 defeat in the eliminations and 74-66 Game One loss last Friday.

    This also spoiled Jollo Go's 28-point performance to lead Marinerong Pilipino in Game Two.

    The scores:

    Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 82 - Calahat 15, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 13, Desoyo 10, Are 10, Felebrico 8, Villapando 6, Escobido 4, Yambing 2, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0, Suico 0, Garcia 0.

    Marinerong Pilipino 74 -Go 28, Gomez de Liano 11, Nocum 10, Agustin 9, Gamboa 7, Carino 4, Manlangit 3, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Soberano 0, Bonsubre 0, Garcia 0.

    Quarterscores: 16-11; 35-34; 60-58; 82-74.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:

    POV,Zoom In

    Video
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Ichie Altamirano sparks a late San Sebastian run.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again