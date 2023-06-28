Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Migs Oczon on target as St. Benilde rolls past La Salle

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Migs Oczon St. Benilde vs La Salle
    Migs Oczon came a point shy of the 30-point barrier.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    COLLEGE of Saint Benilde defeated La Salle, 88-76, on Wednesday in the SBP Invitational Games at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    St. Benilde vs La Salle SBP Invitational Games recap

    Migs Oczon had 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 6 of 9 from threes to win the exhibition game that serves as a test event in preparation for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    Miguel Corteza and Zenrick Jarque had 17 points apiece in the game that also saw Will Gozum playing his first match since deciding to return to the Blazers for one more season in the NCAA.

    Gozum had six points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field as he is still in the recovery process after sustaining an injury in his left hand during his brief MPBL stint with Quezon.

    CSB led by as many as 21 points in the contest.

      La Salle mostly fielded their Team B in the match, with the Green Archers fresh from their PBA D-League Aspirants Cup crown.

      Elaijah Gollena had 19 ooints, while Vhoris Marasigan had 16 points for the Green Archers, who got 15 markers from Raven Cortez.

