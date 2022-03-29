CPG Bohol makes it eight VisMin wins in a row after great escape

ZAMBOANGA - CPG Bohol beat a gritty Macfi-Basilan, 79-78, to extend its unbeaten run to eight games in the GlobalPort-VisMin Cup's import-flavored conference at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum on Monday night.

John Orbeta sank two pressure-packed free throws in the last nine seconds and the Dolphins had to hold their breath in the Golden Lions' next play as Jethro Sombero missed a wide open trey from the corner.

Earlier, Zamboanga posted its second straight win by outlasting Lawaan Kalos.Ph, 79-74.

The Valientes forced Kalos.Ph to a spate of turnovers in the endgame, allowing Reed Juntilla and Jerome Ferrer to score at the other end and hand Zamboanga its fifth win in eight games.

Zamboanga's win coupled by OCCCI Ormoc's 100-92 victory over Sultan Naga Dimaporo created a three-way tie for second to fourth places. The Valientes, the Sheer Masters of Ormoc and Kalos.Ph all carriy 5-3 win-loss slates.

A former PBA player, Juntilla, the tournament's top local scorer, continued his solid showing in the tournament, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Ar-Rouf Julkipli, a homegrown player who also saw action in Zamboanga's MPBL team, added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Import Prince Eze played in pain and contributed 14 points on top of 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Valientes.

OCCCI Ormoc turned to homegrown players Rino Ramirez and Kobe Palencia in pulling off a win over the SND Barracudas, who lost their fifth consecutive game in the tournament.

