Concepcion, Santos show way as UST Tigers down JRU Bombers

BRYAN Santos caught fire early and Sherwin Concepcion finished the job as University of Santo Tomas clipped Jose Rizal University, 86-78, to earn its breakthrough win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan.

Santos drilled five treys in the first half, while Concepcion commandeered the Growling Tigers' 20-5 breakaway to take a 85-71 lead with 1:29 on the clock.

See Mac Guadana drains seven triples as Lyceum beats FEU

Concepcion shot eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as he went 6-of-11 from distance, to go with his five rebounds and three assists. Santos scored all his 20 points in the first half.

Kean Baclaan had 12 points, nine assists, and five boards, while Paul Manalang got 10 points, three rebounds, and three dimes off the bench.

"Ang mahalaga dito, yung panalo. Gusto namin manalo palagi," said Jinino Manansala, who called the shots in lieu of newly-hired UST head coach Bal David.

Continue reading below ↓

It's the morale boost that the Growling Tigers badly need as they went 14-of-30 from distance to once again taste victory after going 0-4 in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Ry dela Rosa, back from an ACL injury, topscored for the Heavy Bombers with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep as they bowed in their first game in Group B. with reports from Jethro Castillo

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The scores:

UST 86 - Concepcion 20, Santos 20, Baclaan 12, Manalang 10, Cabanero 9, Manaytay 7, Mantua 3, Stevens 2, Wilson 2, M. Pangilinan 1, Lazarte 0.

JRU 78 - Dela Rosa 17, Celis 13, Amores 11, Miranda 10, Sy 7, De Leon 6, Guiab 6, Dionisio 4, Arenal 2, Bongay 2, Villarin 0, Tan 0, Medina 0.

Quarterscores: 10-12; 37-36; 59-59; 86-78.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.