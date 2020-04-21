COLUMN: Sottos not ready to make an announcement on Kai's next career move

CHICAGO - Fulfilling the dream of seeing Kai Sotto make it to the NBA is a process that will require careful thought and meticulous planning.

Kai's dad, Ervin, told me so in an interview last February 16 at the culmination of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp which was part of the 2020 All-Star Weekend events in Chicago.

"Wala pa kaming masyadong plano para sa next step kasi gusto namin matapos muna ang TSF (The Skills Factory) hanggang March. So after March ita-tackle namin yung college or prep school or pro." (We don't have a plan yet for the next step. As our goal is to play through the TSF until March and then consider going to college or a prep school or turn pro).

But when Fil-Am Jalen Green made the leap from high school to the G-League two days ago, I wondered if the Sotto game plan and timeline had changed.

I asked East West Private, the outfit that represents the 7-foot-1 prodigy, for answers. For now, though, the Sottos aren't saying anything.

"We just are not doing any interviews at the moment but will let you know when we do!!. You will be a priority don't worry," EWP's Patty K. Scott told me via text message,

Is the path carved by Jalen Green a viable one for Kai?

Of course it is. But it's not a given.

It is noteworthy to mention that the one-year $500,000 contract Green entered into is a "Select" program that is projected to be the most outstanding amalgamation of raw talent from the amateur ranks. It will sign no more than five or six high school standouts.

Right now, Kai is ranked 68th in ESPN's draft class of 2020 with a scout grade of 83, Jalen was No. 1 with a scout grade of 97.

" Kai definitely has a chance," said Fabian Lara, the head coach of the International Sports Academy at Andrews Osborne in Ohio. Lara is familiar with the inner workings of the AAU and was a volunteer at the BWB camp.

Lara, however, cautioned that "Not for everyone will get the $500,00 deal. I think on average it will be closer to $250,000. I wonder if that is Kai's best option. College will still be a great, maybe better, option for some players."

There lies the dilemma.

If the NBA decides to add Kai in the "Select" program, should he forego college and make a run for his childhood dream via the G-League?

There are tons of reasons why Kai should take that deal, if and whenever it is offered.

Not only does he get an immediate cash flow, turning pro will also allow him to monetize his popularity in the Philippines via endorsement deals. All of that while being groomed by the NBA using the vast resources at its disposal.

But playing in college has its tremendous merits as well.

He gets free education and will experience college life, a uniquely exhilarating journey that will grow his mind and soul. Outside the classroom he will have the benefit of the NCAA engine to maximize his exposure and bolster his stock as an NBA prospect.

As the winds of speculation on Kai's future continue to blow hard, temporarily sweeping aside the pandemic in our midst, there is quiet in the intensely private Sotto camp.

I can't imagine the burden they must be feeling. They've been through so much, repurposed their lives to accommodate one child's dreams while leaving behind a good life in the Philippines, one that was blessed with a tight circle of family and friends.

But the sacrifice is about the pay off. The fork in the road is here.

What would the Sottos do?