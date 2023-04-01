COLUMN: March Madness spills over to April with Final Four

HOUSTON -- When the curtains fall for this year's Final Four, a crowd of at least 60,000 is expected to converge at the NRG Stadium where the last squads standing in the 64-team NCAA tournament will duke it out for a place in the finals.

It's the madness of March and the greatest collegiate basketball show on Earth.

US NCAA Final Four coverage

With Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, and Michigan State already eliminated, there are no blue blood programs left in the Final Four. But there's still plenty of talent around to excite the hoops faithful.

Traditional powerhouse UConn is the highest seed left at No.4 and the Huskies are heavily favored to prevail over the Miami Hurricanes. In the other semifinals, San Diego State University is the consensus pick over Florida Atlantic University.

With five titles won since 1999, only the University of Connecticut has an NCAA chip among the remaining contenders. In fact, Miami, FAU and SDSU had never reached this far in the tournament.

Coached by Dan Hurley, UConn is powered by 6-foot-5, 195-pound star guard Jordan Hawkins and 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward Adama Sanogo. Hawkins is averaging 16.3 points per game while Sanogo pulls in 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds a contest.

The Miami Hurricanes of coach Jim Larrananga boasts of a loaded roster that includes Isaiah Wong. Jordan Miller and Nijel pack who have a combined average of 45.4 points per. Forward Norchard Omier is also a healthy contributor with 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per.

UConn versus Miami should be a dandy. My heart is with the Canes but my mind tells me the Huskies of Connecticut are just a tad better.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the other semifinals, the San Diego State University Aztecs are favored over the FAU Owls.

While San Diego, the alma mater of Kwhi Leonard, is known for its stifling, grinding defense, it can score enough points to hold off streaking Florida Atlantic.

Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs with 12.5 points a game but he has a slew of teammates who are averaging just under 9.0 points per, giving their offense some balance.

The FAU Owls, meanwhile, generate much of their offense from Johnnel Davis (13.9 point per game), Alijah Martin (13.1 ppg) and Vladislav Goldin (10.1).

This match-up figures to go down the wire with SDSU finishing ahead.

STAR POWER. Just like major events, the 2023 Final Four is not wanting in star power.

Rip Hamilton, a Pistons great who won a title in 2004, was among the familiar faces that showed up at Friday's team practices and press conference. A Uconn alum who won an NCAA crown in 1999, Hamilton is now an analyst for CBS Sports.

Avery Johnson, the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2006 is also joining the festivities as a TV analyst for CBS sports. His fat resume includes an NBA championship with the Spurs in 1999 and a college coaching stint at Alabama.

Jim Nantz, the voice of The Masters, will call the games on TV which will be broadcast live around the globe.

A huge media work room has been assigned in the event level of the arena, providing easy access to the court and the main interview room.

Watch Now

Credentialed reporters from around the world were provided with complimentary Metro Rail cards that allow them to ride Houston's transit system for free. Media buses from hotels to the arena have also been made available.

There is of course the media buffet where today's fare was a generous spread of Italian fare that included cannolis for dessert.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

I've been to at least 17 NBA Finals and a cluster of All-Star Games.

This is my first Final Four.

It won't be the last.