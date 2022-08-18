Clemente shines as NU overcomes Perpetual to complete 8-0 elims romp

NATIONAL University completed an 8-0 sweep of Group A with an 87-82 win over Perpetual in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday in San Juan.

John Lloyd Clemente poured 21 points, going 3 for 8 from deep, including the go-ahead trey which was part of the Bulldogs' 12-0 run to take an 83-80 lead with 29.1 seconds left after falling behind by nine.

It was an encouraging recovery on the side of NU after it allowed Perpetual to fight back and take an 80-71 lead with 3:35 left.

Coach Jeff Napa, however, was dissatisfied.

"Di ako happy kasi this is not how we wanted this game to end," he said.

"Although we won, hindi masaya kasi the way we performed, we always emphasize playing defense. Lumabas dito na evident na nag-relax sila and we can do better sa performance na ito."

Germy Mahinay added 12 points and eight boards, while PJ Palacielo had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Steve Nash Enriquez had 11 points, nine assists, and two rebounds but suffered a strained hamstring in the final minute.

NU will now await its quarterfinal date against the No. 4 seed from Group B, with the playoffs starting on Tuesday.

Perpetual dropped to 2-5 with one more game against Arellano on Saturday.

Kim Aurin paced the Altas with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists, as Marcus Nitura had 16 points and four boards.

The scores:

NU 87 - Clemente 21, Mahinay 12, Palacielo 12, Enriquez 11, Malonzo 10, Manansala 6, Galinato 6, Figueroa 3, Padrones 3, Minerva 2, Yu 1, Casinillo 0, Gulapa 0, Tibayan 0.

Perpetual 82 - Aurin 23, Nitura 16, Omega 9, Razon 8, Ferreras 7, Abis 4, Barcuma 4, Orgo 3, Egan 2, Martel 2, Boral 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 0.

Quarterscores: 21-13; 40-38; 61-57; 87-82.

