Clarin pounces on shorthanded Kapatagan to stay perfect

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Clarin remained perfect after defeating short-handed Kapatagan, 76-65, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Carlo Lastimosa led the onslaught with 22 points, going 6-of-9 from downtown, on their way to maintaining their hold on the top spot at 5-0.

Just like in the Sto Niño's 98-65 win over Iligan yesterday, another strong start pushed them to a wire-to-wire win.

This as Clarin raced to a 27-10 first period with Lastimosa already pumping 10 points, tying Kapatagan's total output.

The Buffalo Braves would cut Sto. Niño's lead to just 12, 65-53, after a 9-2 rally to open the fourth quarter topped by Eduard Doroteo's long-two.

But Clarin was just too experienced to squander the lead, putting out Kapatagan late in the match.

John Wilson followed up his historic triple-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while Joseph Eriobu hauled 13 rebounds along with six points.

Clarin put its running game to use, tallying 18 fastbreak points compared to the Braves' seven.

Marlon Monte paced Kapatagan with 15 points while Doroteo added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The Braves missed the services of their top guy Renz Palma as he is nursing a minor knee injury. Head coach Cris Bautista was also not in attendance due to an aching foot.

Kapatagan continued its downward slope, dropping to 1-5, just half a game ahead of last-place Iligan.

The Braves will try to end their five-game skid Thursday when they square off against ALZA Alayon at 2 p.m. Clarin returns on Saturday, 2 p.m, against JPS Zamboanga City.

The Scores:

Clarin 76 - Lastimosa 22, Wilson 14, Raymundo 9, Marcelino 7, Pangcalinawagan 6, Eriobu 6, Hayes 4, Palattao 2, Pagente 2, Santos 2, Jalem 2, Pancho 0, Berdan 0, Mangahas 0, Lucernas 0.

Kapatagan 65 - Monte 15, Doroteo 11, Alanes 8, Inigo 7, Ng Sang 7, Costelo 6, Mandreza 3, Siarot 2, Astrero 2, Acain 2, Gabawan 2, Teodoro 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarterscores: 27-10, 44-23, 63-44, 76-65.

