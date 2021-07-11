Clarin takes VisMin Cup lead with victory over Roxas

CARLO Lastimosa and John Wilson showed the way as Clarin beat Petra Cement-Roxas, 72-66, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Sunday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Lastimosa had 22 points while Wilson tallied 15 markers, four dimes, four steals, and three rebounds as Clarin improved their win-loss slate to 2-0 for the early lead.

Down 52-63 with 3:23 left in the game, Roxas got to within three with 33.5 ticks left after a 12-4 run, 64-67.

In the ensuing play though, Clarin's Lastimosa went all the way to the hoop for the easy basket to make it a two-possession game, 69-64, with 27.4 seconds remaining.

VisMin Cup early leader

"Focused lang kami hanggang matapos yung laro. Finish strong lang hanggang dulo kahit nakahabol yung Roxas," said Sto. Niño coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Big man Joseph Eriobu also delivered for Clarin with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jhong Bondoc came through with 15 markers and eight boards while Lester Reyes added a double-double of 13 points and 10 caroms for the Vanguards, who fell to 0-2, sharing the bottom of the standings with Iligan.

Jordan Intic hit the showers early after being hit with a flagrant foul penalty 2 at the 3:24 mark of the third period.

The scores:

Clarin 72 - Lastimosa 22, Wilson 15, Eriobu 14, Raymundo 7, Hayes 4, Marcelino 4, Palattao 2, Pancho 2, Baetiong 2, Mangahas 0, Fuentes 0, Pagente 0.

Roxas 66 - Bondoc 15, Reyes 13, Jaime 9, Najorda 8, Casino 7, Sta. Ana 5, Castro 4, Intic 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 1, Velasco 0, Tempio 0, Deles 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10; 32-25; 51-44; 72-66.

