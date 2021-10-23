Paranaque welcomes back Clare Castro with romp over Pacific Water to stay

PARANAQUE welcomed back Clare Castro with a runaway 76-35 victory over Pacific Water on Saturday in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Castro scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in her first game back after her stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan, helping the Lady Aces stay unbeaten through their first five matches.

Allana Lim double-double

Allana Lim had another double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds in a game where the Lady Aces led by as many as 46 points.

Paranaque went to Castro late in the first quarter and she responded by scoring six points for a 22-12 lead at the end of the period. A 21-5 second quarter widened the gap to 43-17 and the Lady Aces never looked back.

Jenina Solis tallied nine points, seven rebounds, and two blocks while Jhenn Angeles poured in eight points and eight assists in the Paranaque victory.

Continue reading below ↓

The Water Queens were without Snow Penaranda as they fell to last place in the five-team league with a 1-5 win-loss slate. No player scored in double figures for Pacific Water with Jollina Go leading the team with eight points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pacific Water will look to bounce back when it faces Taguig on Sunday, 11:15 a.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The scores:

Paranaque 76 – Lim 17, Castro 12, Solis 9, Angeles 8, Gloriani 6, Reyes 6, Tingcang 4, Ventura 4, Santos 3, Bahuyan 3, Galicia 2, Alcoy 0, Dela Merced 2, Baarde 0.

Pacific Water 35 – Go 8, Buendia 7, Cortizano 6, Alba 6, Bilbao 4, Taller 4, Adriano 0, Payac 0, Balasta 0, Sebastian 0.

Quarters: 22-12; 43-17; 67-24; 76-35.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.