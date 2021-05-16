Chris Webber finally elected to Basketball Hall of Fame — report

ELIGIBLE since 2013 and listed finalist several times, Chris Webber is finally getting ushered into the Hall of Fame, according to reports.

Webber is part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Class along with Ben Wallace and Paul Pierce, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.

The ceremony is set in September in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The official announcement is expected on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The finalists include Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway Sr., Marques Johnson, Michael Cooper, Jay Wright, Rick Adelman, Bill Russell [as coach], Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson and Marianne Stanley.

