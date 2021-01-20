Chris Concepcion leads way as Zambo ballers win another Aussie 3x3 tourney

CHRIS "Peng" Concepcion shone again as MLV Accounting, composed of the Zamboanga Valientes, ruled the Champions League Basketball 3x3 Portland Opens at Youth Activity Space in Portland City, Australia.

The Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City star scored eight points and threw off defenders with his showtime handles to lift the depleted Valientes past familiar rival Clippers, 18-11, in the final of the one-day event.

It was the third straight triumph for the Valientes in Australia 3x3 as they also ruled the 3x3 Christmas Street Hustle in Canberra and the CLB 3x3 in Bendigo, where they also beat the Clippers for the title on Jan. 9.

The 5-foot-8 Concepcion, Eric Miraflores, and 6'10 Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan had to play without relief starting the semifinals as 6'6 teen prospect Adam Kempton was unavailable, forcing Zamboanga Valientes co-owner and coach Junie Navarro to sub sometimes in the preliminary stage.

MLV Accounting of Zamboanga Valientes co-owner Michael Venezuela, subdued Try Hards (14-6), nipped Barber Boys (17-14), thwarted the Wannon Warriors (22-14), and edged the Clippers, 12-10, to sweep Group A and advance to the semifinals.

Shrugging off fatigue, the Valientes repulsed the Fades for the Babes, 15-13, to forge another title duel with the Clippers, who nipped Group B topnotcher Scrubin MX, 11-10, in the other semifinal tussle.

Now 39 years old, Concepcion was a former Southern City Colleges Bulldogs player, just like Mark Barroca, RR Garcia, Rudy Lingganay and Mike Tolomia. He was also part of the powerhouse St. Francis of Assisi Doves, who included brothers Yancy and Ranidel de Ocampo and Ervin Sotto.

After college, Concepcion played for Zamboanga Amores and the GenSan team owned by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Searching for a better life, Concepcion migrated to Australia with his family and settled in Melbourne, where he still dazzles in local leagues.

Grateful for being able to represent his hometown again, Concepcion has committed to play for the Zamboanga Valientes in the coming 3x3 leagues in Japan, New Zealand, and other Australian cities.

Highlights of the Valientes' stint in Bendigo will be aired on Solar Sports at 7 p.m. on Saturday.