Chot says injured big man AJ Edu still a big part of Gilas plan

DESPITE his recent spate of injuries, big man AJ Edu remains an integral part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Coach Chot Reyes said the 6-foot-10 Edu is on their radar and in serious consideration for the team that will represent the country when it co-hosts basketball’s biggest showcase with Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to Sept. 10.

“Very high on our list,” said Reyes when asked about the status of the Cyprus-born Filipino currently based in Ohio during the SPIN Zoom In Thursday night.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The newly-appointed coach of the national men’s team added Edu was actually included in his so-called 23for23 list or the names of 23 players who are part of the pool that will comprise the Gilas squad in the 2023 World Cup.

Reyes made the list back in 2018.

“Even from our original list (2018), AJ Edu was high in there,” he stressed. “Our main big men talaga is sila nila ni Kai (Sotto).”

Continue reading below ↓

Edu injury woes

The past three years however, had not been good to the 22-year-old Edu, who suffered three knee injuries, including tearing his left ACL in practice with the University of Toledo middle of 2021.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He previously suffered a right ACL injury while playing for the Batang Gilas Pilipinas team during the U-19 FIBA World Cup in Greece in 2019, and then just after recovering, tore his right meniscus at the end of 2020.

Nonetheless, Reyes remains high on Edu somehow contributing to the cause of the national team once he’s healthy.

“Unfortunately, he’s been suffering a bad luck from injuries, but we’re continuing to keep tabs with him,” said the Gilas coach.

Among his first move upon being re-appointed as Gilas coach, was to keep immediately in touch with Edu and his family.

“Kagabi lang (Wednesday night), ka-message na ni coach Josh (Reyes), so we’re keeping tab on AJ,” added Chot. “He’s a big part of the plan.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

AJ’s younger brother is also in basketball and is showing great potential as a future talent for the Gilas pool even at a young age

Reyes though, admitted he hasn’t seen the kid play up close.

“I haven’t personally seen that yet. I haven’t seen him play yet,” he said. “I know nung una kaming nag-usap noon, na-mention na nila sa akin. But ako I haven’t seen him personally yet.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.