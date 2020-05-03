Chot Reyes, Jimmy Alapag speakers in international coaching webinar

CHOT Reyes and Jimmy Alapag will serve as the speakers for Sunday's Hoop Coaches International webinar series, capping off the five-day series hosted by Blackwater.

Reyes has a wealth of experience as five-time PBA Coach of the Year and an eight-time champion in the domestic league.

Also a motivational speaker, Reyes, coach of the Gilas Pilipinas team that bagged silver in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship, will tackle the Philippine national team's famed puso battlecry at 5 p.m.

Alapag, on the other hand, is a former national team captain and champion coach for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) in his short coaching career. He is also an assistant to Leo Austria in San Miguel Beermen in the PBA.

The 2011 PBA MVP will discuss building relationships between coaches and players within a team at 6 p.m.





Ariel Vanguardia, Blackwater sports director, is elated to have the prominent national team figures share their knowledge to other coaches.

"Together with coach Tim Cone, coach Chot and coach Jimmy were the most requested by the attendees. We are so thrilled that it became a reality," he said, adding that over 250 coaches from different countries have participated.

An online auction to help with coronavirus relief efforts is also set at 7 p.m. for whiteboards donated by other speakers including Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) coaches commission head Jong Uichico and scouts Jon Jacinto and Franco Atienza.

Blackwater coach Nash Racela, Phoenix Super LPG coach Louie Alas, and Gilas assistant coach Alex Compton have also donated boards to the cause.

All proceeds of the auction will be used to raise funds to purchase personal protective equipment for hospitals.