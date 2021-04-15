VisMin Cup's title sponsor threatens pullout unless sanctions are meted

THE Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup's title sponsor threatened to pull out on Thursday if the league does not disclose in full the results of its investigation into the controversial match between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor on Thursday.

Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas, in a letter to Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan, expressed dismay over clunked free throws and blown layups in the match that he said inevitably raised suspicion of game-fixing.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup are currently investigating the matter, the results of which should be disclosed not just to Chooks-to-Go but also to the public, Mascarinas said.

"We demand that a full and detailed disclosure be made to our company and the public by the league and the teams involved in the conduct and results of their joint investigation with the (GAB) on the aforementioned incident,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mascarinas is also seeking sanctions for those involved in the questionable plays.

Continue reading below ↓

“We also demand that the league swiftly impose sanctions against all erring parties, as may be warranted by the rules and the evidence," said Mascarinas, who warned of a pullout by his company in the absence of a full disclosure.

"Through this letter, we are serving notice in good faith that our company willfully and forthwith disengage from our partnership with the league if the abovementioned demands are not met,” Mascarinas said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The company, which entered the league as title sponsor just days before the opening, expressed disappointment with the performance of the players which Mascarinas said fell way short of professional standards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We have witnessed with deeply disturbing concern how the quality and integrity of the games in the league have plunged steeply in just a week’s run,” Mascarinas said.

“We just saw the obvious lack of passion and determination to play their best and win among the players in the match today between professional teams from Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu City. The level of performance on both sides was deplorable beyond belief and, unless explained otherwise, amounts to a willful lack of professionalism. And this is only, to say the least,” Mascarinas said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mascarinas added the strange turn of events has put the integrity of the league into question.

"As a result, unflattering speculations are now circulating among viewers about the motives for such wanton neglect of all known rules and standards on professional basketball games the public has come to expect, and demand.

"To be blunt, suspicions of game-fixing, illegal activities, and a deliberate effort to defraud the league’s fans, patrons and supporters are now gaining currency. Unless strong action is taken, the damage the aforementioned match is causing to the image of Philippine basketball would be incalculable. To the league, it may be fatal."