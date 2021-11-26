MPBL Invitational champion to get P2M prize

CHOOKS-TO-GO is giving away P2 million to the champion team of the MPBL Invitational, which will be held from December 11 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ronald Mascariñas, the head of the company, announced the prize money during the league’s draw ceremony where the 22 teams where bracketed into four groups.

Mascariñas also bared that the runner-up will take P500,000, while the third-placer will take P250,000.

Continue reading below ↓

MPBL Invitational format

The pocket tournament will feature a Fiba-style competition for the return of the league that recently turned pro.

Caloocan, Iloilo, Bacolod, Pasig, Negros, and Negros comprise Group A, while Jumbo Plastic Basilan, seeded for winning the Vismin Cup, is in Group B with Laguna, Bicol, Marikina, and Makati.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lakan Season runner-up San Juan is also seeded at Group C and will play against Nueva Ecija, Sarangani, Valenzuela, and Muntinlupa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Group D will have Imus, Bulacan, Rizal, Manila, Mindoro, and General Santos.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals to start off the knockout rounds into the final.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.