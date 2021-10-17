One-day 12-team Chooks 3x3 tournament set in Pampanga

TWELVE teams will take part in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational powered by TM set on Wednesday at Laus Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Resident teams HeiHei Manila and Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod as well as returnees Zamboanga Valientes and ARQ Builders Cebu lead the cast in the one-day tournament patterned after Fiba 3x3 World Tour events.

Completing the field are BRT Sumisip Basilan, Homegrown Grains Bocaue, AMACOR Mandaluyong, RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija, Pasig Kingpins, Adam Esli Pasay, MNL Kingpin Quezon City, and Essen Immunoboost Sarangani.

P100,000 top prize

Teams will be placed in four groups of three, with the top two advancing to the knockout playoffs.

Up for grabs will be the P100,000 for the champion, P50,000 for the runner-up, and P20,000 for the third place team.

Foreign reinforcements can also be tapped in this one-day event.

