Domestic 3x3 league organizers train sights on 2024 Olympics

LOSING its core players, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League is ready to move forward as it plans to revitalize the 3x3 scene in 2021.

"We are in the process of rebuilding our pool of players," Chooks-to-Go sports director Mel Macasaquit told Spin.ph.

The circuit's top players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Santi Santillan and Franky Johnson, whose contracts with the 3x3 league are set to expire at the end of the year, are joining the PBA Rookie Draft.

Munzon and Pasaol are still expected to be part of Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 which will compete in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria come May 2021, together with Terrafirma's CJ Perez and San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa.

Macasaquit said that the league is ready to focus on its next goal which is the next Olympic Games.

"As early as 2021, we’ll prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The pioneering professional 3x3 league in the country is looking to stage more competitions after what has been a trying year for Philippine sports overall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the league's second season, limiting it to one conference, the 2020 President's Cup, inside a bubble setup at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Now organizers are intent on staging three conferences for the local circuit next year, as well as holding the Fiba 3x3 World Tour Chooks Manila Masters, which was postponed in May, as well as the return of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Super Quest.

"For 2021, we aim to have at least three conferences and host two Fiba 3x3 international tournaments," Macasaquit said.

"The format we are looking at is the closed circuit bubble, which was the original plan for the 2020 President's Cup."

Aside from that, pro teams are bound to compete more internationally to rack up points.

"We’ll take all the opportunities to play outside the country in Fiba 3x3 tourneys like the Challengers and the Masters," said Macasaquit.

The Philippines is currently ranked 20th in the men's division and 26th in the women's division.

Macasaquit noted there are plans to hold more competitions in the youth-level as well as partnering with the collegiate leagues in holding 3x3 tournaments.

"Developing the grassroots level will still be our priority as we are looking to co-host 3x3 tournaments in the collegiate level," he said.