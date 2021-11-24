Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Cholo Villanueva appointed coach of Manila in MPBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    Cholo Villanueva is set for his MPBL coaching return.
    CHOLO Villanueva has been appointed as head coach of the Manila team in the MPBL, which will hold an invitational tournament on December 11.

    Villanueva returns to the MPBL after coaching Makati Super Crunch in the Lakan Season, although his stint was cut short after a falling out with management which led to some players not showing up in a game against Bacoor in Cebu reportedly as a sign of protest.

    He later served as assistant coach with Pampanga during the same season after the falling out with Makati.

      Villanueva also concurrently holds the position as head coach of the La Salle women’s basketball team in the UAAP.

      A UAAP MVP in 2007, Villanueva was drafted 13th overall by Air21, but later entered the coaching ranks as part of the coaching staff of Air21 and GlobalPort in the PBA and Jose Rizal University in the NCAA.

