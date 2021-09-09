Cholo Anonuevo explains decision to come home to play for FEU

CHOLO Anonuevo believed that he was heading to NCAA Division I school Tennessee State after receiving an offer last year.

It was supposed to be a big leap for the Ireland-raised point forward who bet on himself in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as he flew to the US and continue his training in Cincinnati, Ohio under the guidance of East West Private.

And he was proving that he belonged, balling out in camps there in preparation for his impending stint with the Tigers.

Until it wasn't.

A change in the rules dimmed his chances in the US. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA gave student-athletes an extra year, meaning seniors were given the option of extending their collegiate careers before graduating.

It was the same provision used by Fil-Am playmaker Remy Martin, who, after four years with Arizona State jumped to Kansas, and Vietnamese-American guard Johnny Juzang, who returned to UCLA for one more year.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That decision adversely affected Anonuevo's chances of landing a spot at TSU as the Tigers got an influx of graduate transferees in the offseason.

"They got a few players coming back," the 19-year-old sighed of the Tigers, who brought in Kenny Cooper from Lipscomb, Kassim Nicholson from University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Jalen Dupree from Murray State.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That's aside from freshmen Drew Williams and Hercy Miller, and transferees David Acosta and Christian Brown, and Anonuevo knew his place was no longer as secure as it was last year.

PHOTO: EWP IG PAGE

Continue reading below ↓

Luckily, he still got a home in Far Eastern University and thus, the 6-foot-4 high-flyer decided to come back home.

As much as that door has closed on him, Anonuevo is taking everything in stride as he gets his second chance with the Tamaraws, the school he initially committed to before the pandemic hit.

This time, though, he believes that he's a better player overall and credited his stint in the US as a big boost in his overall maturity.

"I've improved a lot when I was in the US," he told Spin.ph. "I've matured and I've learned a lot from my trainers. Skill-wise, I just tried to improve my shot and my dribbling, too, with the help of my trainers."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Anonuevo was impressive in his final year for FEU-Diliman, posting 9.1 points on 37-percent shooting, alongside 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals in 26 minutes of play in the Baby Tamaraws' runner-up finish in UAAP Season 82.

Continue reading below ↓

But his US foray forced him to adjust, mainly sliding to a guard role in his time there - a challenge he had no other option but to embrace.

"It was really tough at the start because it wasn't my first role, but I always had the skills that would help me in that role. I feel like me being able to play that spot too would help me become more versatile," he said.

Anonuevo also enjoyed the chance to work with the likes of Kai Sotto and Sage Tolentino, both of whom have been pivotal in his growth there.

"It was good to have them in there with me and it was fun training and competing with them, and that goes in our workouts and off the court as well," he said.

FEU reunion

Now, though, he's taking all of those learnings with him as he tries to make a name for himself at FEU, hopefully for UAAP Season 84 pencilled for the first quarter of 2022.

Continue reading below ↓

The comeback reunites him with former juniors peers L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos as they are now expected to take the lead for the Tamaraws once the competitions resume.

"It would be fun and I really can't wait to play with them again," he said. "I know that all of them have improved from the last time and it's just going to be exciting on what we can do with the senior team."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Anonuevo understands that his US stint would put a bit of a pressure for him to deliver, but just like how he did in FEU and overseas, all he wants is to do what's best for the team.

"Just expect exciting games from me and all I want is to be a better player and teammate," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.