Chico Lanete winds up fourth in 3x3 Doha Masters Shootout

CHICO Lanete could not sustain his hot streak a day before, falling in the Shootout Final of the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters late Saturday at Al Gharafa Sports Complex.

The 41-year-old veteran made only seven shots in the final, finishing fourth as he failed to recapture his stroke in the preliminaries.

Lanete actually was the top scorer in the knockout rounds, making eight shots, but was unable to replicate his sweet shooting in the last four.

Carius Tarvydas of Lithuanian side Sakiai Gulbele reigned in the competition with 13 makes to take home the crown and the US$500 prize (around P24,000).

It was an exciting Shootout Final where Edmonton's Steve Sir made 12 shots, while Novi Sad's Dejan Majstorovic had 11.

Lanete and the rest of Manila Chooks TM return home after finishing 13th out of 14 teams, easily the worst finish for any Filipino pro team in the Masters level.