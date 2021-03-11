Chico Lanete leads new-look Manila Chooks TM for 3x3 Doha Masters

CHICO Lanete captains a new-look Manila Chooks TM squad which will compete in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters from March 26 to 27 in Qatar.

The 41-year-old veteran, who last saw action for Uling Roasters-Butuan City in the President's Cup last October, will have his hands full as he leads the way for an upstart Filipino crew.

Joining Lanete in the team are Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang, and Dennis Santos.

Tallo is a 6-foot Cebuano former PBA guard who also had stints in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with the Manila Stars and Bacolod Master Sardines.

Meanwhile, Huang is a heady 6-foot-4 forward who just graduated from University of Santo Tomas.

Santos is the least known among the four, but he is a 6-foot-5 slotman out of St. Clare who last played for Bulacan Kuyas in the MPBL.

This, however, is certainly going to be an uphill climb for Manila Chooks TM as it is seeded 13th among 14 teams and is likely to be placed in the qualifying draw.

All 10 of the top-ranked 3x3 teams in the world have committed to fly for Qatar for the first leg of the 2021 season, led by world no. 1 Liman of Serbia and 2020 World Tour champion no. 2 Riga of Latvia.

No. 3 Ub of Serbia, American teams NY Harlem and Princeton, and former World Tour champion Novi Sad are also fielding teams for the tilt.