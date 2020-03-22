Sarangani's Chico Lanete savors fresh start to his career at age 40

CHICO Lanete is excited for a fresh start to his career at age 40, vowing to bring his experience to a Sarangani Marlines side that is looking to turn the corner in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

After a 12-year career in the PBA including the last two years with San Miguel, Lanete has agreed in principle to play for the Marlins side that underwent a major overhaul after a controversy-marred season as the Soccsksargen Marlins.

“Na-eexcite ako kasi bago ‘yung environment at gusto ko rin ma-share ‘yung experience ko sa pro dito sa team,” said Lanete, a three-time PBA champion.

Lanete said he was approached by head coach John Kallos, whose brother Monel was Lanete’s coach during his Philippine Basketball League days with Nutrilicious, at the end of his final contract with the Beermen.

Lanete said the new coaching staff is determined to change the fortunes of the team as well as its image after lingering at the bottom of the standings during the Lakan Season.

“Naramdaman ko na isang pamilya ‘yung team. Isa lang din ang goal ng lahat na maging maayos at malinis at manalo ‘yung team,” said Lanete.

The veteran guard has yet to practice with the new team owing to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, but said he is excited to team up with fellow ex-pro Marvin Hayes and MPBL veterans Paul Sanga and Mark Sarangay.

“Sana talaga malayo ang marating ng team. Tulungan lang talaga at ang importante, ‘yung iisa dapat ang goal ng lahat,” said Lanete.